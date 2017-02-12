“Lovely” weather, now

Valentine’s Day is almost here and “lovely” weather has arrived ahead of the holiday! South Florida is getting ideal weather: clear, calm, and dry conditions. It’s all due to high pressure that’s fanning out from the western Atlantic Ocean. The influence of the high won’t last much longer, however, so enjoy it while you can. The next weather change will occur Monday (although it’s a minor one). A weak cold front will be dropping down from the north. Since it won’t be able to access much moisture, our rain chances will stay low. Only isolated showers, or sprinkles, will be possible by late Monday evening. What’s the future of the front? To begin, it’s not going to bring any cooling into our region. The boundary will likely stall out near Lake Okeechobee and then fizzle on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday). Warmer than normal temperatures can be expected through the middle of the week as we await a stronger front. Yes, a secondary cold front is forecast to move across the Gulf of Mexico and quickly into Florida, Thursday. With it will come our greatest chance for rain this week. Some heavy downpours will also be possible. The strongest of the anticipated storms should move into the Florida panhandle and then continue across the northern half of the state. It ‘s too early to get a handle on how much rain we might see in south Florida ahead of the front. Regardless, this one will bring some slight cooling by the end of the work week. A breezy pattern may also set up… prior to the weekend.