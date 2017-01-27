Long Chilly Stretch

Local Outlook:

A front is on the move and promises to bring chilly weather South Florida style Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be dry and sunny Saturday before the clouds and rain move in on Sunday. However, despite the higher rain chances for Sunday, the chilly weather is here to stay through Wednesday of the upcoming week. This will make it our longest stretch of sweater weather so far this season. By Monday, it should be a lot drier with the sunshine returning to the area.

TGIF! Next front is approaching South Florida bringing cooler weather tonight. Get your weekend forecast on @wsvn. pic.twitter.com/L1B6pCxdhT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 27, 2017

National Outlook:

High pressure is large and in charge across the central United States. It will keep the weather quiet with temperatures running a good 10 to 20 degrees below normal over the Rockies. However, Santa Ana winds are expected to develop over the southwest/southern California area through Saturday.

High pressure is large & in charge around the central U.S. Temperatures below average in the Rockies. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SfVO566awV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 27, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7