Local Breeze & Hurricane Season Begins

The east breeze just won’t quit as high pressure remains nearly stationary over the southeast on Thursday.

This will keep the beach and boating hazards in place for yet another day. Off the breeze, we could see isolated showers moving in our direction. Drier air will work its way into South Florida by Thursday night through Friday and leave us with more sunshine than clouds.

Ahead of a cold front, high pressure will start to move east over the Atlantic waters, this will result in a shift in winds more so out of the south. Expect to see scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms on Sunday through Monday.

This front will clear us by Monday night leaving South Florida less humid with sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. No dip in temps is expected.

As of late Thursday morning, Subtropical Depression One upgraded to the first storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Now, Tropical Depression One, this storm is located over 600 miles to the west of The Azores. This system will remain over the open Atlantic waters and will remain no threat to land.

Models suggest this storm will be short-lived. It is expected to dissipate Thursday night or Friday as it gets absorbed into a front.

Low in the open Atlantic, now officially a Tropical Depression. Expect to fade 2nite or Friday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uxaPiOgLud — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 20, 2017

