Late Week Changes

Local Weather:

We started off with areas of fog and that will likely be the case tonight once again. Look for seasonably warm temperatures with an isolated spotty shower. It should be mostly dry Wednesday. By the end of the week, a cold front (not the cooling kind of front for South Florida) approaches and high pressure will be building in at the same time around the southeast United States. This will help pick up the wind and seas along the coast. Most of the computer models are showing that a few quick showers can’t be ruled out through Veteran’s Day.

Wind and seas will be a lot higher late week. Look for quick showers this weekend. pic.twitter.com/48flr7aFCy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 7, 2017

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Rina is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean over 800 miles to the east of Bermuda. On the forecast track, Rina will be losing tropical characteristics moving into the northern Atlantic by Friday. It will remain no threat to land.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7