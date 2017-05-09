Keeping Quiet

South Florida remains quiet with its same ol’ same ol’ forecast. Through Friday, conditions will stay dry.

The only difference will be the temperatures. Grab the water bottles! It will feel more like summer in the 90s on Thursday.

Over in the Plains, we’re eyeing a front that is expected to bring isolated to scattered severe storms for them late Tuesday. Does this eventually mean cooler air for us?

Not so fast! By the weekend, this front will only increase our rain chances. Steamy temperatures are here to stay.

Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang