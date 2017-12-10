Keeping Our Cool

The coldest air, so far, this season swept across South Florida on Sunday morning. The daytime high in Fort Lauderdale even broke a record for being so cool.

The general rule of thumb is the second night behind a cold front is even colder than the first. Therefore, expect another dose of the 40s, more widespread across the area, under clear skies. As we bask in the sunshine on Monday, daytime highs will stay cool in the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies.

Generally, the second night behind a cold front tends to be colder. Expect temps to slip a couple degrees more than this morning as the 40s takeover most of South Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LXvcdwkngD — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 10, 2017

A weak front will quietly swipe through South Florida on Tuesday. Due to the low humidity across the area, don’t expect rain ahead of it. We’ll know it cleared us because daytime highs will be a touch cooler in the upper 60s and a northwest breeze will pick up again.

Temps will slowly get back to seasonal by Friday. Models suggest another front will make a beeline for South Florida by the weekend. We could see isolated showers with this one.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.