There’s no shortage of heat and humidity as we approach the heart of June. South Florida is easily heating into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the afternoon hours. In this pattern, we’re also stuck in steamy air at night, with just a modest ocean breeze. Heading into the middle of the week, we’ll continue tapping into lurking moisture. It’s mainly arriving from the northwestern Caribbean and southern Gulf region. If you combine that moisture along with the daytime heat and developing sea breeze, it’s the ideal recipe for rain and storms. While it’s impossible to determine exactly where these might pop up, it is easier knowing the basic direction these would track. Generally, showers and storms will move toward the western side of the state as the day progresses. Steering winds may begin to “ease” by Thursday. Once that happens, it could be tricky pinpointing storm movement. The main interplay will be the weaker sea breezes and the wayward motion of storms. As a result, we’ll be on guard for sudden storm activity that could happen nearly anytime. The forecast will be in line with the seasonal norms through the upcoming Father’s Day weekend. There is, however, something new that could steal the focus of our attention. Long range forecast maps show low pressure forming near the Yucatan Peninsula. Since sea surface temperatures are extra warm this time of the year, the low might be able to start taking on some tropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center is beginning to get the word out that conditions could be ripe (for gradual development) into early next week. Right now that chance remains low. We’ll keep watching the region that extends from the northwestern Caribbean to the southernmost Gulf of Mexico.