Jumping into June

Hot weather this time of the year is hardly a story. We expect it. However, temperatures have been running “extra hot” for more than a week. In Miami, highs have peaked in the 90’s for eight consecutive days and have been as much as 10 degrees hotter than normal! The reason for the oppressive heat has been unusually dry air suppressing cloud cover. Strong high pressure seems to have taken up residence over our region, resulting in plenty of hot sinking-type air. With the absence of the clouds we’ve had the strong sun beating down on us. It would be more typical at this time of the season to have rain bringing temporary relief in temperatures. Looking ahead, our weather pattern will shift toward a wetter scenario with more seasonal conditions. This general change will begin from late Thursday into Friday. First, sea breezes from both the east and west will play and role by merging while stirring up inland rain and storms. Some of these will be worth watching as they drift around, past dark. Beyond that, there are signs that a moisture surge is on the way from the tropics. That could even bring a few rounds of rain overnight into Friday morning. Heavy downpours will be possible as plenty of humidity lurks. The weekend will also include occasional bursts of rain. Keep in mind, this coincides with the typical start of the rainy season in south Florida! We’ll need to plan on more frequent periods of rain and thunderstorms in the days ahead. What may add to the “normal” wetter weather will also be a switch in steering winds by next Tuesday and Wednesday. As the sea breeze boundaries clash well inland, mainly during the early afternoon hours, they’ll tend to move in a west to east fashion. That’s what will likely have us seeing increasing clouds with building rain and storm activity. Keep it tuned to Channel 7 as the Rainy Season begins. Additionally, of course, it’s the start of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.