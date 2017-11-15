Is it really the dry season?

Recent heavy downpours have many in south Florida wondering whether we really are… in the dry season! The “seasonal switch” to drier conditions did begin back in late October. Of course, we’re still susceptible to rain showers and sometimes they can be significant. Our damp pattern is related to moisture that’s getting caught up in the breeze from the ocean. Onshore winds are also fairly gusty, and that will continue through Thursday. The next weather change involves an approaching cold front. The front may even turn out to be the first of three such fronts arriving over the next week. On Friday, a cold front will slide into the state while weakening steadily. As a result, it’s not likely to be much of a rainmaker (and it won’t be able to deliver a noticeable difference in temperature). How will you even know the front crossed? Once again, another wind surge is expected. This will stir up the surf and create more marine impacts at the start of the weekend. After a breezy Saturday with gusty conditions near the coast, winds should settle down on Sunday and it will feel warmer. The next possible front is likely to cross Sunday night into Monday morning. Will that one finally bring us a cool down? The latest forecast models show only modest cooling of about 5-degrees. Still, it will be a comfortable way to start the holiday week with Thanksgiving on the horizon. The long range forecast has us with seasonally warm weather through the first half of next week, although there’s a wildcard in the offing. Future weather maps show the possibility of a stronger cold front… by the time you begin Thanksgiving left overs (or start Black Friday shopping).