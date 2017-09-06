Irma’s approach

Hurricane Irma remains a serious category 5 hurricane. The latest position has the eye of Irma passing north of Puerto Rico. The system will continue tracking toward the west-northwest keeping the core of the storm over very warm water. That means dangerous conditions will spread into the Bahamas throughout the next 48 hours (through Friday). What the timeline for Florida? The state should be on high alert as chances are increasing for a direct impact from this major hurricane. Preparations should be completed and everyone should listen to local officials for possible evacuation orders. Channel 7 will have all the details as Irma approaches. We should all prepare for increasing winds and deteriorating weather from late Friday into Saturday. This weekend we should brace for extremely rough conditions from this historically strong hurricane. The National Hurricane Center, on Wednesday, predicted this would be the biggest tropical impact on south Florida since Hurricane Andrew (25 years ago). Take the threat very seriously and stay safe.