Irma Makes Landfall in Lower FL Keys

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Lower Florida Keys at Cudjoe Key around 9:10am as a Category 4 with winds at 130 mph. It continues to pound the Florida Keys with strong hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall. It is now headed for southwest Florida.

Here is the latest forecast track on #Irma

Weather has been extreme even in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade as the second most dangerous part of a hurricane a.k.a. the dirty sector has been producing isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and storm surge flooding. As Irma, moves over or near the west coast of Florida, it will still be producing sustained tropical storm force winds with few gusts to hurricane force through tonight. At least into Monday night, flooding rains will be possible and a flood watch will remain in effect. The forecast is calling for 10 to 15 inches with isolated amounts of 20 inches.

Here are some storm surge flooding reports:

