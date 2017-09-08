Hurricane Warning for South Florida

Watches and Warnings:

Hurricane Irma continues to remain a powerful Category 5 hurricane moving west-northwest towards southeast Bahamas. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for all of South Florida through Monday morning. In addition, a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for all coastal areas in South Florida.

The National Weather Service of Miami wants us to pass along important information to the public in regards to Irma, so here are the key messages:

Hurricane Irma is a serious threat to South Florida and potentially deadly situation.

NOW IS THE TIME TO FINALIZE HURRICANE PREPARATIONS. BY FRIDAY NIGHT ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD BE COMPLETED.The threat

The threat for direct impacts is becoming highly likely for all of South Florida. The window of greatest concern is pre-dawn Saturday through early Monday morning.

Potential impacts are for destructive winds and significant storm surge are the primary threats. Additional threats include flooding rains, isolated tornadoes, significant beach erosion and surf, coastal flooding, and life-threatening rip currents.

Heed evacuation orders from officials. Also, if you are not in an evacuation area, plan to stay put and prepare your safe room.

Stay informed.

