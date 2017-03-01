Hot Sunshine

Local Outlook: High pressure is weakening and the breeze is much lighter, so improving beach and boating conditions are expected today. Temperatures will definitely rise into the 80’s by the afternoon making it feel like Summer with plenty of sunshine. However, on Thursday a front approaches South Florida and it will introduce a chance of showers. On Friday, more clouds and showers will be possible.

Computer models are in agreement that another area of high pressure will build quickly into the Southeast United States and the pressure difference between it and the front hanging around South Florida, will bring drag in moisture from the Bahamas our way. They will be quick-moving throughout the day, but the chance is up to a 40%.

Over the weekend, look for drier weather and seasonal feel. Temperatures overnight will range in the mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s.

National Outlook: Severe weather in the form of strong storms will be possible from the lower Mississippi Valley northeastward across the Tennessee Valley and parts of the Mid-Atlantic states. Southern New England can also see severe storms. Plenty of advisories are in effect. The Storm Prediction Center has placed these locations under an enhanced risk for severe weather today. The main threat will be for damaging winds.

Severe weather likely from the Mississippi Valley, parts of Mid-Atlantic states & into southern New England today. pic.twitter.com/w2M2h1KQjK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 1, 2017

An enhanced risk of severe weather possible today. Main threat will be for tornadoes & damaging winds. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/4NolnulRYe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 1, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7