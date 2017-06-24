Hot & Steamy Weekend

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will bring a typical summertime pattern to South Florida this weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated showers over the inland areas on the sea breeze.

Slather on the sunscreen & stay hydrated my friends! Here's a look at your Saturday forecast @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RAmpmd2WRE — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 24, 2017

A front will enter Northern Florida by the start of the work week as high pressure weakens its strong hold on us. This will translate to a stormy setup starting Tuesday into Wednesday. As this front stalls out by the middle of the week, expect rounds of rain and the potential for strong storms through Friday before drier conditions return by next weekend.

Mostly dry this weekend before scattered to numerous showers return by the work week @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wj63x0HR1M — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) June 24, 2017

TROPICS

Cindy became post-tropical on Friday. It will bring heavy rain to the northeast ahead of a front pushing the activity in that direction on Saturday. Other than that, all is quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.