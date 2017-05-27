Hot Holiday Weekend

Temperatures this holiday weekend are forecast to soar into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. But, guess what? Conditions will feel like the 100s! For any outdoor plans, remember to stay hydrated.

In fact, south Florida might reach record heat. Talk about toasty!

At least, refreshing showers are expected on Saturday to cool us down a bit. Isolated storms might also brew, but toward the interior locations.

For those in the central U.S. and even the mid Atlantic region, they are under an enhanced and moderate risk for severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are possible for them.

Make it a good and safe one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang