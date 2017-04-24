Hot Days Ahead

West winds, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will make for a hot start to the work week.

A cold front over the southern states will swing through South Florida on Monday. Ahead of it, daytime highs will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Additionally, we could see a few showers on Monday before its passage.

Additionally, we could see a few showers on Monday before its passage.

Fog gone. Now, clouds are rolling in. Partly sunny & isolated showers ahead of a front today @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/aBUzXoVX4K — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) April 24, 2017

High pressure will build in behind the front by Tuesday and stick around for the week. This will result in low rain chances (0% to 10%) for the rest of the week with mostly to partly sunny skies. But, it will be a hot week with all the sunshine as highs range from the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.