Holiday Week

South Florida we have a weak front over the area and high pressure building in around the southeast United States. These two features will leave moisture and strong winds in place along the coast. Therefore, look for on and off showers through Tuesday with marine hazards. Unfortunately we are leaving a chance of rain in the forecast through Thanksgiving. It will not be a washout, but look for occasional showers. By the weekend, a stronger front moves in to clears everything out and bring down temperatures just a little. Overnight lows will range in the middle 60’s.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7