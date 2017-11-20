Holiday Week

South Florida we have a weak front over the area and high pressure building in around the southeast United States. These two features will leave moisture and strong winds in place along the coast. Therefore, look for on and off showers through Tuesday with marine hazards. Unfortunately we are leaving a chance of rain in the forecast through Thanksgiving. It will not be a washout, but look for occasional showers. By the weekend, a stronger front moves in to clears everything out and bring down temperatures just a little. Overnight lows will range in the middle 60’s.

The driest day this week will be on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/Xmy5O0wTgd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 20, 2017

Rain chances go back up for Thanksgiving Day. On and off showers possible. pic.twitter.com/3KdnQt1ceh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 20, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7