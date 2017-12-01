Hello sunshine, hello weekend!

High pressure will strengthen over South Florida and have us basking in mild sunshine for the weekend. Outside of an isolated shower or two, we will have a quiet weather pattern with seasonal temps under mostly to partly sunny skies through Sunday.

Happy Friday! Closing out the week on the mostly dry side as high pressure strengthens over South Florida @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4T4NOXUMXW — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 1, 2017

Winds will also keep a steady breeze out of the north northeast from 10 – 20 mph this weekend. A high risk of rip currents will remain at our local beaches with boaters being advised to use caution with building seas.

The red flags are out! Steady onshore winds are keeping a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches today and for the weekend @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fYmhPNNEFw — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 1, 2017

Mild days will be on cruise control into the start of the week. Models suggest a cold front will move across South Florida by Thursday. Ahead of it, expect scattered showers on Thursday with conditions drying out by Friday.

