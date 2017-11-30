Hello Sunshine, Goodbye Hurricane Season

The two features that brought us recent rain will continue to fizzle out on Thursday as high pressure builds in. While light showers/sprinkles cannot be entirely ruled out by the afternoon hours, we are looking at a mostly dry day under mostly to partly sunny skies through Friday.

Onshore winds are roughing up the surf & seas. Expect a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches today. There is also a Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for The Keys. pic.twitter.com/QySK1yuDGv — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 30, 2017

As high pressure strengthens, winds will build across South Florida out of the north northeast from 10 – 20 mph prompting beach and boating hazards.

This weekend, we could see a few more showers ahead of a weak front by Saturday night before drying out again on Sunday.

TROPICS

All is quiet. Today marks the end of this hurricane season.

It's a wrap! Today marks the end of this hurricane season. Talk about an active season! We had 10 consecutive hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DB9XI9akws — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 30, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.