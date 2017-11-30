Hello Sunshine, Goodbye Hurricane Season

The two features that brought us recent rain will continue to fizzle out on Thursday as high pressure builds in. While light showers/sprinkles cannot be entirely ruled out by the afternoon hours, we are looking at a mostly dry day under mostly to partly sunny skies through Friday.
As high pressure strengthens, winds will build across South Florida out of the north northeast from 10 – 20 mph prompting beach and boating hazards.
This weekend, we could see a few more showers ahead of a weak front by Saturday night before drying out again on Sunday.
TROPICS
All is quiet. Today marks the end of this hurricane season.
