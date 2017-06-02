Heavy rain prompting flood concerns

Areas of rain were pounding parts of south Florida during the Friday morning commute. Motorists in Miami were battling several inches of rain which prompted the National Weather Service to issue Street Flood Advisories into the middle part of the day. Much of eastern Miami-Dade received between 2 and 4 inches of rain with some places getting close to 5 inches throughout the morning time frame. It won’t take much additional rain to reach a record for the date, especially at the Miami International Airport site! The sudden shift to wet weather is due to a connection of deep moisture from the tropics. This moist surge is also supplying the region with an overcast sky and plenty of humidity. The upcoming weekend will also include numerous showers and possible thunderstorms. Be prepared to move indoors, at times. Also, be watchful of standing water on area roads (and never attempt to drive down a street with unknown water depth). South Florida is expected to stay in a soggy weather pattern well into next week. The return of rain is a welcome sight for many locations following a longer than normal dry season.