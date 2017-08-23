Heavy Rain Potential

South Florida yesterday we had a rain delay due to a tropical wave located over the southern tip of Florida and they are tricky to forecast! However, model guidance including The National Weather Service still suggest the potential for a heavy rain event is possible. The forecast is calling for scattered storms through today with flooding problems in parts from Thursday through Friday. We have a high rain chance through the weekend. Also, we could see 3 to 6 inches of rain.

The tropical wave that will be sitting over us throughout the next few days has a low chance to form once it starts to move back into the western Atlantic this weekend.

Heavy rains expected later today. pic.twitter.com/SQjwAuI3BB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 23, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7