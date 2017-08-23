Heavy Rain Potential

South Florida yesterday we had a rain delay due to a tropical wave located over the southern tip of Florida and they are tricky to forecast! However, model guidance including The National Weather Service still suggest the potential for a heavy rain event is possible. The forecast is calling for scattered storms through today with flooding problems in parts from Thursday through Friday. We have a high rain chance through the weekend. Also, we could see 3 to 6 inches of rain.
The tropical wave that will be sitting over us throughout the next few days has a low chance to form once it starts to move back into the western Atlantic this weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7