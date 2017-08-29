Harvey Update and Local Weather

Local Weather: After record-setting rain and flooding for parts of Broward, drier air is moving in. It was not a widespread rain event on Monday. The ground was so saturated from the rains last week, it a little bit of rain triggered a flood of trouble. However, rain chances are low from Tuesday through Thursday. By Friday, our typical pattern returns. This means we will have seasonal heat with highs in the low to middle 90’s and garden variety afternoon showers and storms. It will likely be the same on Labor Day.

Tropical Update: More rain continues to spread from Texas to Louisiana and it will worsen the flood situation. From Thursday through Monday already over 42 inches of rain have fallen. Storm totals could reach 50 inches in some locations, which would be historic for this area. It will stretch from the Greater Houston area and southeastern Texas.

Harvey will make landfall Wednesday morning and gradually weakening, potentially falling apart over the Ohio River Valley this weekend. In the meantime, life-threatening and catastrophic flooding will be the primary issue. In fact, this event is unprecedented and impacts are unknown with all the rain that continues to fall.

Impressive numbers… Houston Weather Forecast Office reporting over 42 inches of rain. pic.twitter.com/sWdIK3P8kg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7