Harvey Over Louisiana, Plus Irma in Atlantic

Local Weather: Rain chances today are at 10%, so you will not need your umbrellas. Drier air has settled in and that will also make conditions get extremely steamy. In fact, high temperatures could come a few degrees shy from records. The return of an ocean breeze on Friday will provide for a few morning coastal showers and isolated inland storms in the afternoon. This is our typical Summer pattern that will remain in place through Labor Day.

It will be a hot day. Grab extra bottles of water! pic.twitter.com/g7oyi5AYea — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2017

In the Tropics: We are tracking Harvey and Irma

Harvey Update:

1st landfall: Over Barrier Islands of Texas:

1000 PM CDT Fri Aug 25 2017: EYE OF CATEGORY 4 HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL BETWEEN PORT ARANSAS AND PORT O’CONNOR TEXAS

2nd landfall: Over mainland Texas:

100 AM CDT Sat Aug 26 2017: HARVEY MAKES A SECOND LANDFALL ON THE NORTHEASTERN SHORE OF COPANO BAY

3rd landfall: now Louisiana:

400 AM CDT Wed Aug 30 2017: HARVEY MAKES LANDFALL JUST WEST OF CAMERON LOUISIANA

Overnight Tropical Storm Harvey brought torrential rains over Beaumont/Port Arthur. The area received about 12.5 inches. This was reported at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport since 8pm Tuesday night. Right now, the rain has stopped in Houston/Galveston area, but a sliver of eastern Texas through Louisiana could accumulate an additional 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts near 10 inches stretching into Kentucky during the next 48 hours.

On the forecast track, Harvey should weaken to a depression tonight and rain itself out over the Tennessee Valley this weekend. The models are showing sunshine and mostly dry weather for Texas on Thursday, but the flood concerns will continue for a long time.

Harvey made landfall just West of Cameron, LA this morning. pic.twitter.com/iVnzpsYz94 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2017

Irma Update:

Tropical Storm Irma forms over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean with winds near 50mph. There is no immediate threat to land. In the next 7 days, Irma will still be located over ocean. Therefore, we have plenty of time to watch it.

Irma forms in the far eastern Atlantic with winds near 50mph. No immediate threat to land. pic.twitter.com/awekZYuMFV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Irma has formed west of the Cape Verde Islands. NHC will issue advisories at 11am. pic.twitter.com/y9Jqb37EZq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2017

