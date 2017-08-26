Harvey has nearly stalled

Tropical Storm Harvey continues to hover over Texas while dropping excessive rainfall. Serious, lift-threatening flooding is the worry over the Lone Star state as the rain-wrapped system continues to spin. Fortunately, Harvey has been weakening. It’s forecast to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday. That won’t diminish the rain threat, though. The same general region over a large swath of Texas will continue to get drenched by another 10 to 20 inches through next Wednesday or Thursday. Here in Florida, we’re also dealing with too much rain (but luckily not on the same order of that from Harvey)! A Flood Watch continues for south Florida through Sunday at 8 pm. The wet weather in our area is due to a low pressure disturbance that’s sitting over north central Florida. Gradually, from Sunday through Monday, the low will likely drift off the northeast coast of Florida. Still, deep moisture will act as “fuel” for added rounds of rain with thunderstorms during the early week time frame.