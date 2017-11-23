Happy Thanksgiving! Make sure to keep dinner indoors because the forecast calls for unsettled times. An area of low pressure has merged with a weak cold front and has been spreading rounds of rain over north and central Florida. The air ahead will be moist enough to trigger showers and storms in South Florida starting this afternoon. In fact, The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk of seeing strong to severe storms developing. The storms that form could produce locally heavy rains, frequent lightning and gusty winds. This decent rain chance will stick around through Black Friday.

By Saturday, a stronger cold front will clear everything out allowing the sunshine to return and draw in cooler air too! Wake up temperatures on Sunday could be in the low 60’s.

Stormy Thanksgiving possible for South Florida. Here is your forecast: pic.twitter.com/rTmsQD5FlR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2017

Shopping tomorrow? Have the rain gear with you! pic.twitter.com/c2q7u8hLio — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2017

Have a wonderful Holiday South Florida and make it a safe one!

