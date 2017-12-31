Happy New Year!

We are off to a cool and mostly dry start to our Sunday. Northerly winds will continue to push relatively cool air in our direction throughout most of the day.

Morning temps in the 50s and low 60s will warm to unseasonably cool highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies for the last day of 2017. As we ring in the new year expect a few more clouds added to the scenery with temps in the mid to low 60s by midnight.

Sunny with more cool than usual temps for the last Sunday of 2017. We'll be ringing in the New Year under partly cloudy skies at midnight @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PfrToxPeNC — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 31, 2017

While conditions will be dry to kick off 2018, a cold front and an area of low pressure will bring the return of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Expect scattered to numerous showers on Tuesday (the wettest day) and Wednesday with cool temps. Additionally, isolated storms cannot be ruled out during this time frame.

As the low moves out and takes the trailing front with it, expect another cold hit for South Florida. Starting Thursday, morning temps will return to the mid to upper 40s for most of South Florida through Friday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Getting a taste of cooler weather now… but the real chill is expected to arrive Wed night into Thu. Lows in the 40's south FL pic.twitter.com/VHthQdSvRp — 7 Weather (@7Weather) December 31, 2017

