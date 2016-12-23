If you are taking a little road trip today to get to family and friends for the holidays, it is looking mostly dry, sunny and warm around central and north Florida. Here in South Florida look for passing showers through Saturday morning. As high pressure builds over the Western Atlantic Ocean into the Southeast United States, a strong ocean breeze will become well established. This should drive in a batch of drier air by Saturday afternoon to keep our weather quiet through Sunday. Temperature wise, we will stay warm and a couple of degrees above average as 2016 comes to a close.

Long range models are suggesting that a much stronger cold front could develop next week and cross through South Florida. It seems like this one will have enough of a push to bring a chilly start for the new year. Right now, we will have to wait and see what the models show over the weekend.

Happy Holidays!

Traveling? Central Florida is forecast to be nice & dry today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2YRf5y8rCS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 23, 2016

Have a wonderful Holiday weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7