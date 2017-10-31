Happy Halloween!

It’s hard to imagine nicer weather than what we’ve been getting, in south Florida. The Halloween holiday has been a complete treat, courtesy of high pressure. Going back to Monday, local temperatures were running as much as 20 degrees below average. Since then, those cool readings have been moderating. As we head into the start of November, seasonal-style weather can be expected along with very low rain chances. Florida is quiet due to a pattern that’s now blocking fronts from the north. Meanwhile, disturbances from the south have ended (for the foreseeable future). Those are the ones capable of bringing heavy rain into the region. Looking ahead, it’s typical “dry season” weather. The south Florida rainy season ended back on October 24, by the way.