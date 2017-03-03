Gusty Times

A front is hanging around over South Florida and it will leave us some cloud cover and a chance of seeing showers through the afternoon. However, skies are expected to clear gradually leading into a nice and seasonal weekend. On the down side, the wind will be gusty at times creating hazardous seas. Advisories are in effect through Monday. Next week winds will slowly start to moderate out of the east and a warming trend will help bring back temperatures to above average by Wednesday.

Rain is forecast to be around with today's front. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3T3t9paTgM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 3, 2017

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7