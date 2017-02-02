South Florida today is Groundhog Day, so will we have a few more weeks of winter or will spring start early? We will have to wait for Punxsutawney Phil to make his prediction.

This little fury meteorologist comes out of his little burrow each year to give us his forecast. If he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, then it’s time for spring! However, today the weather in Pennsylvania is looking cloudy with a 50% chance of snow.

Every year, Phil will pass along his prediction to the head of the inner circle, which is a group of men in charge of feeding and taking care of Phil. The president will then announce it to everyone gathered.

The Groundhog Club’s records show that Phil has seen his shadow 102 times and saw no shadow 18 times between 1887 and 2016. As for whether he’s right or wrong, depends on where you live. That is because the weather varies by location and it all boils down to chance.

Now if you were wondering how old is Phil? He is 130 years old!

What is his secret? He drinks a potion every summer that extends his life by seven years… Wish it would work for humans!

It's Groundhog Day! Do you think Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow? @wsvn pic.twitter.com/DktwWphWGq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 2, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7