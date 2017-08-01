Good Rain Chance

Tropical Depression Emily is now moving over the western Atlantic Ocean to the east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. On the forecast track, Emily is expected to slightly strengthen before losing tropical characteristics in the next day or two. However, as Emily pulls away from Florida, it will leave a tail of moisture behind. This moisture will leave conditions unsettled enough to trigger scattered to numerous showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong, but the primary threat will be for street flooding since the ground is saturated.

Here is the latest forecast track on Emily. pic.twitter.com/ROo9zlQ48x — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2017

By Wednesday, we will see fewer storms with our typical Summer pattern returning late week. An ocean breeze will set up shop and it should push the sea breeze storms well inland and into southwest Florida each afternoon. Rain chances will run between 30-40%.

Back to seasonal weather by Thursday. Fewer storms will be in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/q3oUORToO4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2017

