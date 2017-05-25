Going From Stormy to Sunny

The cold front over northern Florida on Thursday morning will continue to trek towards South Florida. Most of the energy ahead of it prompted the stormy activity last night.

It was a wet Wednesday in spots of #SoFla. Here's a look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hrs. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/xeFGbrcsCu — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 25, 2017

As it continues to makes its way towards us, we will see clouds around with scattered showers and spotty storms throughout the day.

This front will stall out over The Florida Keys on Thursday night. As a result, the farther south you are, southern Miami-Dade county and The Keys, the better your rain chances on Friday. Therefore, only a few spotty showers are expected in Broward to close out the work week.

High pressure will build in over the Sunshine State by Saturday and give way to a hot and steamy Memorial Day weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling more like 100s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Additionally, isolated showers and storms will favor the inland areas during the afternoon/evening hours off the seabreeze with a few coastal nighttime/morning showers.

This will also be the trend through next week.