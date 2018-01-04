Frost & Wind Chill Advisory

- Frost advisory for inland Broward and Miami-Dade in effect from midnight to 9am Friday. This means low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.
- Wind chill advisory for metro and coastal Broward in effect from 3am to 9am Friday. Temperatures could feel like the low to mid 30’s. If not layered up properly frostbite and hypothermia can occur.
It is COLD! Temperatures this morning were in the upper 30’s to low 40’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys in the low to mid 50’s. However, a reinforcing cold front is set to move in and bring colder air. In fact, we could range into the upper 30’s in more areas. Over the weekend, the cold weather will start to ease up a bit with seasonal temperatures on Monday.
Stay warm South Florida and keep it tuned to 7weather!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7