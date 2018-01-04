Frost & Wind Chill Advisory

Frost advisory for inland Broward and Miami-Dade in effect from midnight to 9am Friday. This means low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

Wind chill advisory for metro and coastal Broward in effect from 3am to 9am Friday. Temperatures could feel like the low to mid 30’s. If not layered up properly frostbite and hypothermia can occur.

Frost advisory is now in effect from midnight tonight to 9am Friday inland Broward and Miami-Dade. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/1XO8qq44ra — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 4, 2018

Wind chill advisory in effect from 3am to 9am Friday for Broward. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kDLjZoy3J1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 4, 2018

It is COLD! Temperatures this morning were in the upper 30’s to low 40’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The Florida Keys in the low to mid 50’s. However, a reinforcing cold front is set to move in and bring colder air. In fact, we could range into the upper 30’s in more areas. Over the weekend, the cold weather will start to ease up a bit with seasonal temperatures on Monday.

This is how we woke up this morning! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8hGqaDgrk0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 4, 2018

Stay warm South Florida and keep it tuned to 7weather!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7