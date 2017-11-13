Front Hangs Around

Local Weather: A weak front is forecast to hang around for a few days. It will slowly wash out leaving us with a chance of seeing showers and storms through Wednesday. By Thursday, it should be drier and mild. Over the weekend, a stronger cold front is set to move to cool the air a few degrees below our average for this time of year.

South Florida look for breezy conditions along the coast with a chance of showers through tonight. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/IMDiBlZhXz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 13, 2017

Tropical Update: An area of low pressure located about 700 miles southwest of the Azores is showing signs of organizations. It could acquire sub-tropical characteristics in the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance to form. It is no threat to the United States.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7