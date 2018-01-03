Frigid, for us

The strongest cold blast in nearly 3 years is arriving. Early Thursday morning, southeast Florida will be waking up to the rare 40’s. This is not in record territory, but the added winds will create “wind chills” feeling like the 30’s. The wind chill index is the combination of cold air while factoring in the wind. It’s worth noting that the western half of Broward County is under a wind chill advisory until Tuesday at 10 am. We’re in good company! Brisk and chilly air is gripping the lower 48 states. For south Florida it’s a rare cold pattern that will persist the rest of the week. There will likely be a couple more nights in the 40’s before this winter punch lifts out. The reason for the sudden cooling is a coastal low and strong cold front (which has passed). The low is heading northward over the Atlantic Ocean and it’s part of a large winter storm that will impact the entire eastern seaboard. Our local forecast has drier air heading down the Florida peninsula with clear skies into the upcoming weekend. Starting Sunday, then, milder temperatures will return and it will feel more like usual.