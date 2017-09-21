Friday Fall

Seasons are about to change. Fall officially begins Friday afternoon (4:02 pm) even though south Florida won’t feel a “fall” anytime in the foreseeable future! Temperatures continue to run hotter than average. On Thursday, Miami reached 92 degrees, just one degree from a record high. More “near 90” degree days are in the offing. As the weekend draws closer, the only noticeable weather change will be a stronger beach breeze. That breeze could also send some swift showers in from the ocean on Saturday and Sunday. Rip currents will be likely along Atlantic beaches, too. In the tropics, Jose (the former hurricane and tropical storm) has finally lost tropical characteristics off the New England coast. The last advisory was written on Jose by the National Hurricane Center at 11 pm Thursday night. Meanwhile, Maria is still being tracked. The still-powerful hurricane is skirting east of the Bahamas and is expected to remain over the Atlantic. Minor impacts of wind and waves may be noticed along the east coast of the United States.