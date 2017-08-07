Franklin Forms

Tropical Storm Franklin has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It is not a threat to Florida or the United States. The storm is expected to approach the northern coast of Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula from late Monday night through Tuesday. The center of the storm is already relatively close to land. Meanwhile the system is moving along swiftly, so it’s not likely too intensify very much in the short run. Still, tropical storm force winds (over 40 miles per hour) with stronger gusts are likely…. along with 3 to 6 inches of rain. The future track of Franklin takes it across the Yucatan by Tuesday night with less than a full day over land. Then it should move back over water. This time, it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche where it will have the opportunity to get considerably stronger. As of this writing, Franklin is expected to remain under hurricane strength as it approaches the Mexican coast for a second landfall later this week. Also in the tropics, we’re still monitoring an area in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Over the past 24 hours, the disturbance (which is an area of low pressure) isn’t looking very well organized. Most of the associated showers and thunderstorms have decreased or fallen apart. We’ll see if it can regain strength, but development chances are now considered low, by the National Hurricane Center. Finally, our Florida forecast calls for typically hot weather while turning wetter this week. Rain chances will be rising due extra moisture moving into the region. Expect the daily sea breeze to carry any downpour away… quickly for the early week. Then, once winds settle down by Wednesday, slower and more steady rainfall is likely along with more numerous thunderstorms.