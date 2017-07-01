Summer is in full swing, south Florida! Steamy temperatures in the lower 90s are forecast. July is here and these afternoon highs are normal for this time of year.Because of the heat, coastal showers and inland storms are expected later today.This summertime pattern will stick around into the 4th. Remember to stay hydrated for any outdoor plans!Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Natacha Lang
Forecast for the 4th!
