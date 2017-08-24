Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across the region in the next couple of days. This could cause the roadways to become impassable. If canals and drainage ways become flooded, it could also allow for water to rise high enough to enter some structures, especially in low-lying areas. That is why a flood watch will start at 11 am and run through Saturday morning.

Flood watch starts at 11am & will run through 8am Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tJuqEhXU4m — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2017

Most of the computer models have been insisting that we will have a heavy rainfall event with 6 inches of rain or more through Saturday night. This is being on the conservative side, since models do not account for those locations of poor drainage. This potential event is all due to a disturbance that is sitting over southern portions of South Florida and has been given a low chance to form by The National Hurricane Center. It’s best chance to develop will be when it moves back into the western Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. Until then, have the rain gear with you at all times!

Rounds of heavy rain over the next few days could exceed 6 inches in parts. pic.twitter.com/BYmbDTpjDL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 24, 2017

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7