Flood of Trouble

What a wet week, south Florida! From Monday to Wednesday morning, rain gauges were practically overflowing with over 11″ in parts of Broward. It’s not over yet! Higher than normal rain chances will linger for the rest of the week. Into Friday, almost 4″ of additional rainfall is forecast. Because of this, a Flood Watch is in effect for Broward and Dade until Wednesday at 8 pm. Avoid driving through flooded streets. Along with the flooding potential, there is also a high risk of lightning. When thunder roars, stay indoors! Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Well, some of the moisture will begin to backtrack next week. In the meantime, stay dry and safe!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang