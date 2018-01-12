First Rain, Then the Cool Down

A cold front will continue to approach South Florida as we close out the work week. With winds steering out of the southwest, expect scattered showers across the area and isolated storms through Friday night.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air, out of the north, will move into the region starting Saturday. Morning temps will turn seasonal in the low to mid 60s with daytime highs, on the cooler than usual side, low to mid 70s.

Southwest winds will push moisture from the inland to the coast ahead of a cold front today. We're looking at a chance for showers with isolated thunderstorms possible thru tonight. Drier weekend as the front exits tomorrow @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9LscUgNSPh — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 12, 2018

The general rule is the second night behind a cold front is colder than the first. Therefore, Saturday night/Sunday morning will bring the upper 40s to low 50s back to South Florida with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.

It's a warmer than usual start to the day ahead of a cold front. But, the front will bring a chill back to our South Florida air by Sunday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GaoD0j1ejN — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) January 12, 2018

The cool return will stick around for several days with morning temps staying in the 50s and our peak heat going back and forth between upper 60s to low 70s through Thursday. Rain chances will also remain low during this time, between 0 to 10%.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.