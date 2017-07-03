Fireworks Forecast, Plus The Tropics

Local Weather:

We have a pocket of drier air moving in from the Bahamas and that has helped keep the weather sunny at the beaches. Also, high pressure centered in the western Atlantic Ocean has a lot to do with it too! It is keeping our typical Summer pattern in full swing. Therefore, look for overnight/morning coastal shower and inland sea breeze driven storms favoring southwest Florida on the 4th of July. The forecast is looking pretty good for the fireworks show with just a few more clouds around. Overall, we are not expecting better rain chances until Thursday.

Temperatures will be extremely hot South Florida. Each afternoon they will range in the 90’s and feel like the 100’s, so stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water!

Here is your Independence Day forecast! pic.twitter.com/YCJcMYS5HV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2017

Tropical Update: We are watching a broad area of low pressure located over 600 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands producing disorganized showers and storms. It is nearly stationary and expected to move west-northwest at around 10 mph in the next day or so. Right now conditions are not favorable for growth, but a tropical depression could develop by the end of the week. It is far away and we have plenty of time to watch. It’s track will depend on the placement of the Bermuda high in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and the Lesser Antilles should be closely watching this potential depression or storm down the road.

Area in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean has high chance to form. We have plenty of time to watch! pic.twitter.com/O522lAcvQW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7