Irma is gone and bringing moderate rains across the southeastern United States from the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. As Irma moved away from Florida, drier air has settled in. A west to southwest flow will keep the air steamy, so if you plan to help family and friend in the cleanup efforts, stay hydrated!

It is finally nice to report great weather with lots of sun and low rain chances of around 20%. By the end of the week, the return of an ocean breeze will allow more moisture to move in from the Caribbean. This will make for typical type weather days in South Florida. Therefore, look forward to early sunshine and isolated inland storms with afternoon daytime highs in the 90’s through the weekend.

Tropical Update:

A lot of people having been wondering if Hurricane Jose north-northeast of Grand Turk Island poses a threat to the United States? The answer is, no. Most models and The National Hurricane Center keep Jose looping and curving out to sea. If anything changes, we will let you know. Also, we are watching a wave a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands with a low chance to form.

