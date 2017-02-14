Feeling the love… and the warmth

Lingering moisture will be in place on Tuesday from a weak front that moved through on Monday. This system is hung up off the coast of Palm Beach county. With the heating of the day, this could lead to isolated showers moving through off the sea breeze Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Feeling the love? Temperatures will sure keep you warm on this Valentine's Day. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/dKUr23RnDt — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 14, 2017

Our next cold front is set to move through South Florida Wednesday through early Thursday morning. This will lead to spotty showers and even a few thunderstorms ahead of this system on Wednesday.

South Florida plans to start off the workweek mainly dry & quiet. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/SStLQE4cFU — 7 Weather (@7Weather) February 13, 2017

Temps will also be on the rise as daytime highs slide close to the records in the mid 80s. This cold front will clear South Florida by Thursday and leave us feeling drier and cooler for Thursday and Friday. Morning temps will even return to the 50s on Friday before turning seasonal by the afternoon.

The weekend will bring a double dose of spotty showers and sunshine for Saturday and Sunday ahead of yet another frontal boundary this week.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.