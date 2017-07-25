Collier County in southwest Florida is under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees until 6 pm and that means that we will be feeling the heat later today. We have steamy sunshine in place and that will allow temperatures to rise into the 90’s by the afternoon. When you combine the humidity, it will feel like 100-105 degrees for Broward through the Florida Keys. Therefore, this is the perfect reminder to dress in light colors, drink plenty of water and limit your outdoor exposure if possible. Also, if you happen to be outdoors, try to stay in the shade. Daytime high temperatures will reach the low to middle 90’s each day!

Rain chances will go up by Thursday.

Don't forget to drink tons of water! pic.twitter.com/KKdN2OItP6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2017

Take the proper precautions during these hot weather spells. pic.twitter.com/5FsNWRelzM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7