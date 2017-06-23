Feeling the heat

When rain is at a minimum, the strong summer sun has an easy time heating up! That’s been the case, lately. Across south Florida we’re ending the week much drier than how we started off. What happened? Tropical moisture was able to break up over the entire region. It’s providing a much deserved break from what’s been a wet June. Only temporary showers will be possible into Friday and Saturday (the kind that quickly move from the ocean and advance well inland). Looking ahead, the forecast calls for some noticeable changes toward the start of next week. Your Sunday plans may have to include some downpours, but the current thinking is that we’ll see more widespread rain and storms beginning Monday. The return of rain will come as our winds become more southerly. That will give us access to deeper moisture arriving from the Caribbean. It’s a familiar weather pattern for us during the summer months. High pressure, which has been providing the quiet weather, will weaken. At the same time, a front is expected to drop down into north Florida but stall out. The boundary may hold tough for a few days and stay focused over central parts of the state. We’ll likely stay “wet and unsettled”. Of course, the sticky summertime air isn’t going anywhere. With this set up, south Florida will likely get into a trend of mainly afternoon and evening storms… which could blow up strong and only move slowly. Until that active stretch returns, enjoy a quiet period from Friday through the early part of the weekend, at least!