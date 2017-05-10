Feeling the Heat

Spring is taking a hiatus this week. Wednesday will be summer-like in the upper 80s, but the 90s are forecast starting Thursday afternoon.



Along with the heat, conditions plan on staying dry into Friday. South Florida isn’t alone. Parts of central and southwest Florida are so dry that there’s even a Brush Fire Warning in effect for them.



Starting on Saturday, a slight chance of showers is expected ahead of a front. This will linger into Mother’s Day.



Make it a good one, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang