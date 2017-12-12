Feeling the Chill

This is how we woke up this morning. The coldest location was West Kendall checking in at 41 degrees!
A reinforcing front will cross through dry tonight into Wednesday to maintain the cold pattern. Over the weekend, a gradual warming trend will take place. We will have a warmer breeze off the ocean and that should slowly start to moderate temperatures back to seasonal values. Look for morning lows in the low 70’s to high temperatures in the low 80’s on Monday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay warm!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7