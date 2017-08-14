South Florida we will be feeling hotter this afternoon. Heat index will range around 106 degrees or higher for a few consecutive hours and we want everyone to stay hydrated. These hot weather days can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. This average pattern with lots of heat and pop-up inland storms in the afternoon will continue through most of the week. By the weekend, we could see more storms in the forecast.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Storm Gert will remain no threat to land. On the forecast track, it will travel midway between the United States and Bermuda and possibly strengthen to a hurricane. It will only bring rough surf along the coast of the Carolina’s and Jersey shore through Wednesday.
Large area of clouds and rain is showing signs of organization. Conditions seem favorable for it to grow stronger. The chance is growing to a 60 percent of it developing into a depression or storm in the next couple of days. Right now, most models have it in the middle of the ocean through the weekend. Therefore, we have plenty of time to watch it.
Stay cool South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7