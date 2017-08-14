South Florida we will be feeling hotter this afternoon. Heat index will range around 106 degrees or higher for a few consecutive hours and we want everyone to stay hydrated. These hot weather days can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. This average pattern with lots of heat and pop-up inland storms in the afternoon will continue through most of the week. By the weekend, we could see more storms in the forecast.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Gert will remain no threat to land. On the forecast track, it will travel midway between the United States and Bermuda and possibly strengthen to a hurricane. It will only bring rough surf along the coast of the Carolina’s and Jersey shore through Wednesday.

Good news! T.S. Gert will stay away from the United States & Bermuda. pic.twitter.com/SNQYwrY5y7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 14, 2017

Large area of clouds and rain is showing signs of organization. Conditions seem favorable for it to grow stronger. The chance is growing to a 60 percent of it developing into a depression or storm in the next couple of days. Right now, most models have it in the middle of the ocean through the weekend. Therefore, we have plenty of time to watch it.

Area of clouds & rain south of Cape Verde Islands has medium chance to form. pic.twitter.com/dx4UBHx3dv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 14, 2017

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7