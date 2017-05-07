Feeling fine

Comfortable weather has settled in. Mild nights and pleasantly warm days have been the trend, following a late season front that crossed south Florida on Friday. Maybe the best part of the change includes lower humidity readings. The dry air is expected to persist for a few more days with plenty of sunshine. For now, the weather map shows a large area of high pressure that expands out of the Gulf of Mexico. The high will fend off a weak front that’s trying to nudge southward from the middle Atlantic states. While parts of the state could really benefit from rain, it’s going to be difficult to squeeze out very much at all through the first half of this week. The air is simply too dry and stable. During the late week days, it’s possible that some sea breeze-generated showers arrive… but they wouldn’t have much coverage. The reason that some spots in Florida will hope for rain is the dry brush and ongoing concern for wildfires. From the Everglades through most interior locations, officials will monitor the threat. Meanwhile, our main weather story this week focuses on a gradual warming trend. Even though wind speeds stay light, the general wind direction will start veering more out of the south. In turn, more heat and humidity will build by next weekend. Finally, some of the long range forecast maps continue to show a weak front moving into our state by Friday and Saturday. It shouldn’t have any impact on temperatures but could generate a few thunderstorms for the start of Mother’s Day weekend. Stay tuned.